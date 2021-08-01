-
Michigan is hosting a webinar session offering information to help identify and manage invasive species in the state.The session is being held Tuesday,…
More than 54 boat landing events are taking place throughout the state to mark this year’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, including one at Lake…
An invasive plant that has long caused problems in eastern states has been found in Michigan. Now state officials are trying to find out if it’s growing…
The worst invasive species in the Great Lakes, Sea Lamprey, are showing significant declines across the region.Since the parasitic fish first arrived in…
Officials say an invasive water plant called European frogbit has been detected in Michigan's lower Grand River.The state Department of Environment, Great…
A new study finds Asian carp may be able to survive off a wider variety of food sources than previously anticipated. This summer, we are bringing you a…
Asian carp are likely to find enough food to spread farther if they establish breeding populations in Lake Michigan, reinforcing the importance of…
Michigan and Ohio crews are surveying several Lake Erie bays and river mouths this summer in search of invasive grass carp.They're hoping to capture some…
If you’re planning a walk through the woods this summer, scientists warn you to check for a species of tick invading Michigan that can cause major health…
A group representing mayors of cities in the Great Lakes region wants to fortify an Illinois waterway to prevent Asian carp from invading Lake…