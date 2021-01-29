PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | Jan. 29, 2021

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,



If you have young learners in your household, I hope you can join us tomorrow for our fifth annual PBS KIDS Day with WKAR.

Mrs. Pizzo and the Curious Crew will show how you can explore science on your own at home. And PBS KIDS favorite Daniel Tiger will join us for a fun story time.



This free online event is open to families everywhere. There are sessions in the morning and the afternoon, so you can choose what works best for your family’s schedule.



As we head into February, PBS and WKAR will join the celebration of Black History Month. A highlight next week is The Jazz Ambassador. More specials are ahead throughout the month.



Thank you to all who have already submitted a story to Michigander: A PBS American Portrait Special. We're enjoying the stories that have been shared so far.



If you haven’t done so yet, I encourage you to share your story -- with a note, in pictures, or with a simple video selfie. It’s a chance to give others a glimpse into your life, and a chance for you to be heard.



Yours sincerely,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media