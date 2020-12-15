Q: What’s a first step to effective communication with children?

A: Communicating with a young learner is not always the easiest task. As children develop and grow, effective communication requires patience and valuing getting down on their level. This can be difficult when those little legs are constantly on the go and your schedule moves just as quickly.



I love learning from parents and grandparents. I adopted how to get on a child’s level from one of my classroom grandmothers who would often visit to help with classroom support. Whenever there was a disruption with a few students over sharing or showing compassion, this grandma would say, “Time for criss-cross applesauce”. Or if it was a one-to-one conversation, I’d overhear her say, “Let’s cop a squat,” which meant let’s sit and talk things over.



Both of these idioms symbolize a term of endearment because they represent how important it is to communicate at the child’s level even when redirecting. By lowering your body position to the height and eyesight of the child, adults suggest the importance of the interaction between the two. Sitting “criss-cross applesauce” with a two-year old or a six-year old ensures the conversation is the priority. While “copping a squat” with a fifth grader demonstrates an undivided attention to the conversation. This first step in communication done consistently will produce a longterm positive experience for all.

Mrs. Pizzo

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop