Senate Bill Would Require Sex Consent Education

A state lawmaker wants to make sure consent is taught as part of sex education classes. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reports.

At least four other states have adopted similar laws.

Senator Curtis Hertel is a Democrat whose district includes Michigan State University. He said students need to learn about sexual assault and consent before they graduate from high school and go to college.

“College students are most likely to experience sexual assault within their first six months on campus.”

A Kaiser Foundation-Washington Post survey from four years ago found confusion and wide disagreement among college students about what counts as consent.

At least one study shows the likelihood of sexual assault is even higher among young adults who don’t go to college.

Governor Whitmer supports the bills.