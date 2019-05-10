Sheriff: Man In Custody, Accused of Killing 2 Women, Targeting 2 More

Officers in the Capital region say they have stopped a man who they say was on a "killing spree." Two female victims have been found. Two others were reportedly targeted.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the investigation started at 2:40 a.m. with a woman who called police in Eaton County to complain about a man trying to enter her home.

She didn't let him in. But before the man drove away, he texted the woman "he had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his."

Within the hour, Eaton County sheriff's deputies found the suspect driving along I-69. After stopping the man, they took him into custody for other warrants. Wriggelsworth said the man showed the officers pictures of two deceased women on his phone.

The victims were later found in apartments in Holt and Meridian Township. The Michigan State Police crime lab is now processing both scenes. Police are waiting for next of kin notification before releasing the victim's names. Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the Holt victim is 26-years-old. The victim found in Meridian Township is 32-years-old but is believed to be from Williamston.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth believes the man would have killed two other women had police not stopped him.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that this suspect was on a killing spree and his quick capture probably saved many lives," said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Officers have contacted two other women who were believed to be targets and both are safe.

Once charges are submitted to prosecutors, Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the suspect's name will be released to the public. It's believed that he is 26 or 27-years-old.

It’s unclear the relationship between the suspect and victims.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the public is safe with the suspect in custody.

