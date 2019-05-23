Tom Izzo Pays Tribute To The Late WKAR Sportstalk Host Earle Robinson

Tom Izzo, head coach of the MSU men's basketball program, provides insight and thoughts on the life of the late Earle Robinson.

On the Thursday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, Tom Izzo, head coach of the Michigan State men's basketball team, joins Al to talk about the life and legacy of former WKAR Sportstalk host Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71. Izzo reminisces on his favorite memories with Robinson and talks about his dedication to his career as a broadcaster and journalist.