Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Tom Izzo Speaks Before Road Trip For MSU Men's Basketball

By 20 seconds ago

Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Coming off a win over Wisconsin on Friday night, the Michigan State men's basketball team now prepares to hit the road for its next two games. The Spartans will travel to Indiana on Thursday and then will head directly to Minnesota in preparation for a Sunday afternoon tip against the Golden Gophers. Listen as head coach Tom Izzo previews those matchups. 


Listen as Izzo also addresses the youth on his team and how that has impacted the Spartans this year, as well as his admiration of former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight, and progress of young guard Rocket Watts. 

Tags: 
WKAR
Al Martin
Current Sports
Michigan State Men's Basketball
Spartans
Indiana Basketball
Minnesota Basketball
Tom Izzo
Men's College Basketball
ESPN
Aaron Henry
Cassius Winston
Mateen Cleaves
Gabe Brown
Morris Peterson