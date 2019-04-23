Two Cases Of Mumps Have Been Confirmed At The Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun county sheriff’s department says they were notified on Monday, April 15 that one of their inmates was displaying symptoms of mumps. A few days later, another case was confirmed.

The first case is being treated at the county jail while the second case is at a separate facility. The second infected inmate had left the jail a few weeks before her case of mumps was confirmed.

Randy Hazel is the chief deputy for Calhoun county. He says as of now, nobody else has come forward with symptoms of mumps.

“As of right now, we have three housing units that are what the health department calls cohorted or separated from the other population. Basically, it is going to be at that status until approximately May 10. Inmates or detainees coming in and out of those units will be equipped with a mask.”

Hazel says they are looking at vaccinating local residents and staff members who have not had previous mumps vaccinations. Mumps is a viral infection that affects the salivary glands.