WATCH: Michigan State Students Aim For Racing Glory Through Formula Racing

State Racing, a student group for more than 30 years, builds a race car from scratch with one goal: to win at Michigan International Speedway.

EAST LANSING, Mich. –Big-time athletics at Michigan State University are not just limited to fields or courts or ice. For a small group of dedicated students, athletics takes place in the form of motorsport.

State Racing, a student organization that comprises MSU’s formula racing team, has brought together like-minded individuals for over 30 years. These individuals dedicate hundreds of hours away from the classroom in the pursuit of building the fastest race-car possible.

After a disappointing finish in last year’s competition, State Racing hopes to regain their top position. Final construction has begun this January and will continue until May where the team will begin competition at Michigan International Speedway.

WKAR Current Sports is following the team’s journey this semester, and this is the first in a monthly series of reports.