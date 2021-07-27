Whitmer Says She Does Not Anticipate New COVID Mask Orders

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s not about to announce new mask mandates in Michigan.



That’s despite new guidance from the CDC that people should mask up while indoors in areas that are COVID-19 hotspots.



Whitmer says she’s very concerned about how variants may develop, but she thinks there are better options right now than new state orders.

“The fact of the matter is we now know a lot more about this virus. We have vaccines. The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated. We’re really strongly encouraging everyone to do just that,” she said.



Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist both wore masks at an economic development announcement Tuesday in Detroit.



Whitmer said they were following the advice of her top medical advisor.



“Those of us who are even vaccinated may see a variation that we are vulnerable to and that’s why all of us doing our part and getting vaccinated, wearing masks when we are inside and close together is always going to be a smart thing to do for as long as COVID is around and COVID is going to be around for while.”



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also advising teachers and students to wear masks once school starts.