portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mel Tucker Game-Week Presser, Lions 53-Man Roster, Cam Newton Cut | Current Sports | Sep. 1, 2021

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
Cam Newton of the New England Patriots looks on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium last Sunday. A game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was postponed after players from both teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you headliners, which include the improbable comeback of former MSU football player Malik McDowell, who made the 53-man roster for the Cleveland Browns. Also, Al reacts to the shocking news concerning New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton getting cut. We also bring to you the first official game-week press conference of the new MSU football season for head coach Mel Tucker, who is keeping his cards close to his vest ahead of Friday's season opener at Northwestern. That, and more!

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsCam NewtonMSU Football TeamMel TuckerNorthwestern FootballCollege FootballWestern Michgian UniversityCOVID - 19
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
