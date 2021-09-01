Mel Tucker Game-Week Presser, Lions 53-Man Roster, Cam Newton Cut | Current Sports | Sep. 1, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you headliners, which include the improbable comeback of former MSU football player Malik McDowell, who made the 53-man roster for the Cleveland Browns. Also, Al reacts to the shocking news concerning New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton getting cut. We also bring to you the first official game-week press conference of the new MSU football season for head coach Mel Tucker, who is keeping his cards close to his vest ahead of Friday's season opener at Northwestern. That, and more!

Episode 1838