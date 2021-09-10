© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Anthony Ianni's New Book "Centered: Autism, Basketball And One Athlete's Dreams" Profiles The 'Rudy Of MSU' | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2021

Published September 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
Anthony Ianni and Al Martin
WKAR-MSU
/
Former MSU men's basketball center Anthony Ianni (left) and Current Sports host Al Martin discuss Anthony's new book "Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams".

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite former MSU men's basketball big man Anthony Ianni to the show to discuss his new book "Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams". The book discusses the challenges that Ianni had to overcome being on the autism spectrum growing up while detailing his basketball dream of playing for Michigan State coming true. A can't-miss discussion on today's show!

Episode 1840

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsAnthony IanniMichigan State BasketballEast LansingautismCollege BasketballOkemos High School
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
