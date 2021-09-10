Anthony Ianni's New Book "Centered: Autism, Basketball And One Athlete's Dreams" Profiles The 'Rudy Of MSU' | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite former MSU men's basketball big man Anthony Ianni to the show to discuss his new book "Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams". The book discusses the challenges that Ianni had to overcome being on the autism spectrum growing up while detailing his basketball dream of playing for Michigan State coming true. A can't-miss discussion on today's show!
Episode 1840