-
An update on the latest MSU football recruiting news, which includes two reclassifications that could provide a rankings boost for the Spartans. Also, the…
-
Smith, who stands 6-foot-8 at age 13, is turning heads with his height and play.Athletes find their calling at various points in their life. Some realize…
-
This year’s seniors have not played since 2019, and they want to make the most of their final days of prep soccer.The last time that Sophia Timm-Blow and…
-
Senior Sarra Guggemos earns All-State honors; while juniors Michael Benivegna and Mitchell Forsberg place well in first finals appearances.OKEMOS, Mich. –…
-
The delicate balance of maintaining COVID-19 protocols and spread is matched by the desire of local prep athletes and coaches to play their seasons.EAST…
-
Portnoy Has Signed With Michigan State Tennis; Fulfilling Dream to Play For the Spartans and Be Close to Home.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Okemos High School…
-
Cui, a junior, came from behind to win her second straight Michigan prep title. Those that know Cui and her game say this could be the start of her major…
-
Lansing-area high school programs prepare for a budget hit, as the Friday night game atmosphere will be smaller and bringing in lower revenues.While Fall…
-
Online learning is particularly challenging for Michigan students who need to work in close contact as a team to master their lessons. WKAR’s Kevin Lavery…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard Band is touring the Great Lakes this summer. On Wednesday, the ensemble co-founded by legendary march king John Phillip Sousa is…