Mel Tucker MSU Football Pre-Western Kentucky Presser, MSU Basketball Practice Begins | Current Sports | Sep. 28, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you the game-week press conference from MSU football coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans are prepping to host Western Kentucky this Homecoming weekend at Spartan Stadium, putting to bed the thrilling overtime victory over Nebraska. Also, the MSU men's basketball team held its first official practice of the new season today. Al touches upon that, and more!
Episode 1852