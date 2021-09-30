© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mel Tucker MSU Football Pre-Western Kentucky Presser, MSU Basketball Practice Begins | Current Sports | Sep. 28, 2021

Published September 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you the game-week press conference from MSU football coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans are prepping to host Western Kentucky this Homecoming weekend at Spartan Stadium, putting to bed the thrilling overtime victory over Nebraska. Also, the MSU men's basketball team held its first official practice of the new season today. Al touches upon that, and more!

Episode 1852

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamMel TuckerScott FrostTom IzzoMSU BasketballCollege FootballSpartan Stadium
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
test