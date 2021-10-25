Michigan / MSU Rivalry Week is here; Lions move 0-7 in a loss against former QB Matthew Stafford | Current Sports | Oct. 25, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, RIVALRY WEEK IS HERE! That's right, on Saturday the Michigan State football team will play host to Michigan. We bring to you the game-week press conference from MSU football head coach Mel Tucker, which features media availability for MSU senior safety Xavier Henderson as well. Also, Al touches upon another heartbreak loss for the Detroit Lions, who lost to former team quarterback Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams on Sunday. Al tells you why there's more to this team than the 0-for record.

Episode 1865