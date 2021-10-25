© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan / MSU Rivalry Week is here; Lions move 0-7 in a loss against former QB Matthew Stafford | Current Sports | Oct. 25, 2021

Published October 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, RIVALRY WEEK IS HERE! That's right, on Saturday the Michigan State football team will play host to Michigan. We bring to you the game-week press conference from MSU football head coach Mel Tucker, which features media availability for MSU senior safety Xavier Henderson as well. Also, Al touches upon another heartbreak loss for the Detroit Lions, who lost to former team quarterback Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams on Sunday. Al tells you why there's more to this team than the 0-for record.

Current Sports with Al MartinMichigan State footballMichigan FootballMSU SpartansMichigan WolverinesMSU SpartansSpartan StadiumMel Tucker
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
