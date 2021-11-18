What Mel Tucker's reported 10-year, $95 million contract extension says about the future of Michigan State University, Calls MSU a 'destination job' | Current Sports | Nov. 18, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the Detroit Free Press is reporting a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for MSU football coach Mel Tucker. What does this extension say about Tucker's coaching prowess and Michigan State's commitment to elevation? Also, we dive into last night's MSU men's basketball win over Butler in the 'Gavitt Tipoff Games' and salute MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant for her 500th career victory earlier this week!

Episode 1880