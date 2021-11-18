© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

What Mel Tucker's reported 10-year, $95 million contract extension says about the future of Michigan State University, Calls MSU a 'destination job' | Current Sports | Nov. 18, 2021

Published November 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST
mel_tucker.jpg
Russ White | MSU Today
/

We react to the rumblings of a historic contract extension for Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the Detroit Free Press is reporting a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for MSU football coach Mel Tucker. What does this extension say about Tucker's coaching prowess and Michigan State's commitment to elevation? Also, we dive into last night's MSU men's basketball win over Butler in the 'Gavitt Tipoff Games' and salute MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant for her 500th career victory earlier this week!

Episode 1880

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMel TuckerMSU Football TeamMSU BasketballTom IzzoLSU Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin