portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Kenneth Walker III takes his talents to the NFL, won't play in Peach Bowl; Tiger Woods makes his return to golf alongside son, Charlie | Current Sports | Dec. 17, 2021

Published December 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST
Tiger Woods at 1.58.45 PM.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

Kenneth Walker III is heading to the NFL and deciding not to play in the Peach Bowl. Right decision?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the decision of MSU running back Kenneth Walker III to take his talents to the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker will not play in the Peach Bowl and Al tells you why this is the right decision. Also, less than a year after his horrific car accident, Tiger Woods makes his return to professional golf. We touch on the major moment, which includes him playing alongside his son, Charlie.

Episode 1893

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinKenneth Walker IIIMSU SpartansCollege FootballMSU AthleticsTiger WoodsGolf
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
