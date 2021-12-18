Kenneth Walker III takes his talents to the NFL, won't play in Peach Bowl; Tiger Woods makes his return to golf alongside son, Charlie | Current Sports | Dec. 17, 2021
Kenneth Walker III is heading to the NFL and deciding not to play in the Peach Bowl. Right decision?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the decision of MSU running back Kenneth Walker III to take his talents to the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker will not play in the Peach Bowl and Al tells you why this is the right decision. Also, less than a year after his horrific car accident, Tiger Woods makes his return to professional golf. We touch on the major moment, which includes him playing alongside his son, Charlie.
Episode 1893