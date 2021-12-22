© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball tops Oakland at LCA; The struggles of LeBron James and the LA Lakers; What have the Paul brother's done to the sport of boxing? | Current Sports | Dec. 22, 2021

Published December 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we provide an update on how the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant is causing disruption around the sporting world. We also dive into what went right for the MSU men's basketball team last night against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena. And, Al provides a take on how YouTuber's Jake and Logan Paul have further hurt the already shaky credibility of professional boxing.

Episode 1895

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
