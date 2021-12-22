MSU men's basketball tops Oakland at LCA; The struggles of LeBron James and the LA Lakers; What have the Paul brother's done to the sport of boxing? | Current Sports | Dec. 22, 2021
An update on Michigan State basketball after last night's win over Oakland and have the Paul brother's made a mockery of professional boxing?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we provide an update on how the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant is causing disruption around the sporting world. We also dive into what went right for the MSU men's basketball team last night against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena. And, Al provides a take on how YouTuber's Jake and Logan Paul have further hurt the already shaky credibility of professional boxing.
Episode 1895