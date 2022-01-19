© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

A salute to the greatest Detroit Lions quarterback of all-time; Open your eyes because what Mel Tucker is doing is SPECIAL; MSU basketball updates | Current Sports | Jan 19., 2022

Published January 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
G. Smith / Detroit Lions
A tip of the cap for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who earned his first NFL playoff win on Monday night.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we salute former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who earned his first career playoff victory on Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals. Al explains why 'salty' Lions fans need to give Stafford his roses. Also, get an update on the scheduling changes for the MSU women's basketball team in light of COVID-19 issues, as well as a pre-Wisconsin MSU men's basketball press conference from head coach Tom Izzo. And, if you haven't been paying attention to the magic that MSU football coach Mel Tucker has been displaying this offseason, Al breaks it down.

Episode 1907

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMatthew StaffordLos Angeles RamsTom IzzoSuzy MerchantMel TuckerMSU footballMSU Football RecruitingArizona Cardinals
