portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

We witnessed the greatest weekend in NFL history; Matthew Stafford 'haters' please come to the front of the congregation; MSU v. Illinois men's hoop preview | Current Sports | Jan. 25/26, 2022

Published January 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST
It's going to be hard to top what we watched this past weekend in the NFL.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin mashup, we recap the legendary weekend that was in the NFL playoffs, which included all four divisional games going down to the wire. Was this the greatest weekend in NFL history? Also, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has now helped lead the LA Rams to the conference championship. Al hammers-home why Lions fans who criticized his play in Detroit need to now face a harsh reality. And, we preview tonight's MSU at Illinois men's basketball game. Hear what Tom Izzo had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

Current Sports with Al MartinTom BradyTampa Bay BuccaneersTom IzzoNFL Divisional playoffsMatthew StaffordLA RamsPatrick MahomesBuffalo Bills
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
