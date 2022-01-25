We witnessed the greatest weekend in NFL history; Matthew Stafford 'haters' please come to the front of the congregation; MSU v. Illinois men's hoop preview | Current Sports | Jan. 25/26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin mashup, we recap the legendary weekend that was in the NFL playoffs, which included all four divisional games going down to the wire. Was this the greatest weekend in NFL history? Also, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has now helped lead the LA Rams to the conference championship. Al hammers-home why Lions fans who criticized his play in Detroit need to now face a harsh reality. And, we preview tonight's MSU at Illinois men's basketball game. Hear what Tom Izzo had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

Episode 1910