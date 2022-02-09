The woes of MSU hoops, recapping the Spartans loss to the Badgers | Current Sports | Feb. 9, 2022
What has led to back-to-back losses for the Michigan State men's basketball team?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight last night's 70-62 Michigan State men's basketball loss to Wisconsin. The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. What are the problems facing the team right now and how is head coach Tom Izzo going to fix it? That, and more.
Episode 1918