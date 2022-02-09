© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The woes of MSU hoops, recapping the Spartans loss to the Badgers | Current Sports | Feb. 9, 2022

Published February 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST
What has led to back-to-back losses for the Michigan State men's basketball team?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight last night's 70-62 Michigan State men's basketball loss to Wisconsin. The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. What are the problems facing the team right now and how is head coach Tom Izzo going to fix it? That, and more.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
