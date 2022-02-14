The LA Rams are champions of the NFL, Stafford validates his greatness | Current Sports | Feb. 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Super Bowl LVI! The LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, solidifying Matthew Stafford as one of the great quarterbacks of our time. We recap the game and put a finger on the pulse of Detroit Lions fans after watching 'one of their own' win a ring. Also, Al tells you why that was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. And, we briefly touch upon the Michigan State men's basketball win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. That, and more! Happy Valentine's Day!

Episode 1920