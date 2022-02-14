© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The LA Rams are champions of the NFL, Stafford validates his greatness | Current Sports | Feb. 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST
The Rams outlast the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Super Bowl LVI! The LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, solidifying Matthew Stafford as one of the great quarterbacks of our time. We recap the game and put a finger on the pulse of Detroit Lions fans after watching 'one of their own' win a ring. Also, Al tells you why that was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. And, we briefly touch upon the Michigan State men's basketball win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. That, and more! Happy Valentine's Day!

Current Sports with Al Martin Super BowlCincinnati BengalsLA RamsMatthew StaffordDetroit LionsTom IzzoMSU Men's BasketballMSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
