The LA Rams are champions of the NFL, Stafford validates his greatness | Current Sports | Feb. 14, 2022
The Rams outlast the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Super Bowl LVI! The LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, solidifying Matthew Stafford as one of the great quarterbacks of our time. We recap the game and put a finger on the pulse of Detroit Lions fans after watching 'one of their own' win a ring. Also, Al tells you why that was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. And, we briefly touch upon the Michigan State men's basketball win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. That, and more! Happy Valentine's Day!
Episode 1920