Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU @ PSU men's basketball preview; Super Bowl LVI viewership up BIG | Current Sports | Feb. 15, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
TOM_IZZO_PRESSER.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Michigan State men's basketball tries to make it two straight wins tonight at Penn State.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball road matchup against Penn State. The Spartans are coming off a win this past weekend against Indiana and will look to make it two-straight dubs. Also, the Super Bowl viewership numbers are final. Hear why NBC and the NFL are pretty happy on this Tuesday. That, and more!

Episode 1921

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Tom IzzoMSU BasketballPenn State Nittany LionsIndiana BasketballCollege AthletesSuper BowlMatthew StaffordDetroit Lions
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
