Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU basketball in free fall; Phil Martelli prepares to steer the Michigan ship; Phil Mickelson in hot water | Current Sports | Feb. 23, 2022

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
What is going wrong with the MSU men's basketball team? We count the ways...

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al addresses comments from pro golfer Phil Mickelson that are causing quite the stir. Are the the obvious out-of-bounds words from Mickelson a glimpse into who he really is? Also, Phil Martelli is ready to man the ship for Michigan basketball in light of the suspension of Juwan Howard. And what is going wrong with the MSU men's basketball team, which fell hard last night at Iowa? That, and more!

Episode 1925

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Phil MicklesonPGAJuwan HowardMSU Men's BasketballTom IzzoSuzy MerchantCollege AthleticsBig Ten Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
