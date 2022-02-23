MSU basketball in free fall; Phil Martelli prepares to steer the Michigan ship; Phil Mickelson in hot water | Current Sports | Feb. 23, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al addresses comments from pro golfer Phil Mickelson that are causing quite the stir. Are the the obvious out-of-bounds words from Mickelson a glimpse into who he really is? Also, Phil Martelli is ready to man the ship for Michigan basketball in light of the suspension of Juwan Howard. And what is going wrong with the MSU men's basketball team, which fell hard last night at Iowa? That, and more!

Episode 1925