portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Aaron Rodgers becomes richest man in football; Russell Wilson heads to Denver; Spartans prep for Big Ten Tournament | Current Sports | Mar. 9, 2022

Published March 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
Gainbridge Fieldhouse.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

Wild moves coming out of the NFL and Tom Izzo's Spartans gear-up for Indy.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers becoming the highest paid player in all of football. Did 'the pack' make the right move? Also, Russell Wilson shocked the NFL world yesterday, becoming the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos. Is it a good fit? And Tom Izzo, head coach of the MSU men's basketball team, previews the Spartans opening matchup against Maryland in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in Indiana.

Episode 1932

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin College AthleticsMSU AthletesBig Ten BasketballMichigan State SpartansTom IzzoAaron RodgersRussell WilsonNFL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
