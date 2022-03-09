Aaron Rodgers becomes richest man in football; Russell Wilson heads to Denver; Spartans prep for Big Ten Tournament | Current Sports | Mar. 9, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers becoming the highest paid player in all of football. Did 'the pack' make the right move? Also, Russell Wilson shocked the NFL world yesterday, becoming the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos. Is it a good fit? And Tom Izzo, head coach of the MSU men's basketball team, previews the Spartans opening matchup against Maryland in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in Indiana.

Episode 1932