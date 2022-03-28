Michigan falls to Villanova in Sweet 16; Elite 8 Preview; MSU weekend 'what's to come'; High School basketball state finals | Current Sports | Mar. 28, 2022
It will be a busy weekend all around for Michigan State sports!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's Michigan / Villanova matchup in which the Wolverines fell. Also, we take a peak at the MSU weekend to come and the Williamston boys basketball team competes for a state championship at the Breslin Center!
Episode 1941