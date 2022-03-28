© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan falls to Villanova in Sweet 16; Elite 8 Preview; MSU weekend 'what's to come'; High School basketball state finals | Current Sports | Mar. 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
It will be a busy weekend all around for Michigan State sports!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's Michigan / Villanova matchup in which the Wolverines fell. Also, we take a peak at the MSU weekend to come and the Williamston boys basketball team competes for a state championship at the Breslin Center!

Episode 1941

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin High School BasketballWilliamston High SchoolMichigan BasketballVillanova BasketballNCAA Tournament
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
