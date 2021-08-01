-
It was a rough junior and senior seasons, but three Grand Ledge senior basketball players knew they had something to rely on – themselves.Morgan…
-
Smith, who stands 6-foot-8 at age 13, is turning heads with his height and play.Athletes find their calling at various points in their life. Some realize…
-
Lansing Lugnuts baseball is back! We recap the atmosphere from Jackson Field last night. Also, Emoni Bates has decided to decommit from MSU men's…
-
We celebrate the historic Masters win that was Sunday for Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to ever win a Green Jacket. Also, Al…
-
Local high school basketball teams wondered if the COVID-19 pandemic would erase another season. As for now, they have their chance to play.EAST LANSING,…
-
Finamore hasn’t coached since 2019, but has kept his head – and heart – thinking about the sport of basketball.Steve Finamore took a break from coaching…
-
We discuss the decommitment of Enoch Boakye from the MSU men's basketball program, as well as preview the Spartans matchup against Purdue tonight. The…
-
Emoni Bates has committed to Michigan State men's basketball. Will he ever suit up for the green and white? What does the impact of the decision mean for…
-
Emoni Bates, widely considered the nation's top high school basketball prospect since LeBron James, has verbally commited to play for Michigan State…
-
Connor Matthes of The Argus-Press joins Current Sports with Al Martin to discuss the latest in the Laingsburg-Potterville scoring dispute in boys high…