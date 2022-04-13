The end of the Danton Cole MSU hockey era; Miriam Bingham and Zachary Loockerman talk MSU MMA Club | Current Sports | Apr. 13, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the firing of MSU hockey coach Danton Cole. What has led up to the change after Cole's fifth year as the head of the program? Also, Current Sports boxing / MMA beat reporter Miriam Bingham and MSU MMA Club director of social media Zachary Loockerman join Al to talk about the changes and growth of the club since the COVID-19 pandemic. That, and more!

Episode 1953