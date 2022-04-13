© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The end of the Danton Cole MSU hockey era; Miriam Bingham and Zachary Loockerman talk MSU MMA Club | Current Sports | Apr. 13, 2022

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
MSU_MMAClub.png
WKAR-MSU
/
WKAR-MSU
Current Sports beat reporter Miriam Bingham (top left) and MSU MMA Club director of social media Zachary Loockerman (bottom) talk with host Al Martin.

How will the Danton Cole MSU hockey tenure be remembered?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the firing of MSU hockey coach Danton Cole. What has led up to the change after Cole's fifth year as the head of the program? Also, Current Sports boxing / MMA beat reporter Miriam Bingham and MSU MMA Club director of social media Zachary Loockerman join Al to talk about the changes and growth of the club since the COVID-19 pandemic. That, and more!

Episode 1953

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MMAMMA ClubBoxingCombat SportsDanton ColeMSU HockeyMSU AthletesMSU Athletics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
