portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Grading the Lions first round NFL Draft picks...Can Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams become stars?; NFL Draft first round takeaways | Current Sports | Apr. 29, 2022

Published April 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
NFL_Draft_HOF.png
Creative Commons
/
NFL Hall of Fame inductees being honored at the NFL Draft.

What were your thoughts after last night's round one of the 2022 NFL Draft?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you a full recap of what happened last night in Las Vegas during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft! Excitement was in the air has many young men made their professional football dreams come true. We grade the Detroit Lions, who chose Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, and moved up 20 spots to snag Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Also, will Kenneth Walker be taken in tonight's second round? That, and more. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1960

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NFL DraftLas VegasDetroit LionsCollege FootballAlabama FootballNick Saban
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
