Grading the Lions first round NFL Draft picks...Can Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams become stars?; NFL Draft first round takeaways | Current Sports | Apr. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you a full recap of what happened last night in Las Vegas during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft! Excitement was in the air has many young men made their professional football dreams come true. We grade the Detroit Lions, who chose Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, and moved up 20 spots to snag Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Also, will Kenneth Walker be taken in tonight's second round? That, and more. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1960