Current Sports with Al Martin

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: Thoughts on the death of Adreian Payne, NIL legislation proposal, and the importance of physical health | Current Sports | May 11, 2022

Published May 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
James Moore, former MSU fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose) joins the hour!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! Moore gives thoughts on the passing of former MSU big man Adreian Payne, the new NIL legislation proposal from the NCAA, and the importance being healthy physically.

Current Sports with Al Martin James MooreS.W.A.PS.W.A.P. MeetMSU Football TeamAdreian PayneHealthFitnessNIL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
