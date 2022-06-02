NBA Finals Preview: Celtics or Warriors?; Diamond Classic and Softball Classic updates; Dan Campbell Detroit Lions updates | Current Sports | June 2, 2022
Who are you taking? Celtics or Warriors?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's NBA Finals! The Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics tonight in the opening game and Al gives his final thoughts. Also, we have headliners on deck that highlight the Diamond Classic semifinals and results from Wednesday's Softball Classic action. We close the show with sound from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as the Lions are wrapping up week 2 of OTA's.
