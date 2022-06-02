© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Current Sports with Al Martin

NBA Finals Preview: Celtics or Warriors?; Diamond Classic and Softball Classic updates; Dan Campbell Detroit Lions updates | Current Sports | June 2, 2022

Published June 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT
Who are you taking? Celtics or Warriors?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's NBA Finals! The Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics tonight in the opening game and Al gives his final thoughts. Also, we have headliners on deck that highlight the Diamond Classic semifinals and results from Wednesday's Softball Classic action. We close the show with sound from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as the Lions are wrapping up week 2 of OTA's.

Episode 1974

Current Sports with Al Martin Boston CeticsGolden State WarriorsNBANBA ChampionshipNBA FinalsDiamond ClassicDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Draft
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
