The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview…
We dive into the crazy NBA Finals game 4 from last night, as the Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series against the Phoenix Suns. Also, NFL star Richard…
Recap of NBA Finals game 3, in which the Milwaukee Bucks showed life against the Phoenix Suns. Also, we discuss the Detroit Tigers MLB Draft picks from…
We give a recap of game two of the NBA Finals, as well as discuss the improbablity of Lansing hoop product Bryn Forbes, who is playing on basketball's…
The Tokyo Olympics have banned 'Soul Cap', which is geared toward toward African American hair and comfort in the water. Al breaks down why the ruling is…
Aidan Champion, MSU junior journalism major, experienced transitions in sporting event phases throughout the pandemic while reporting for Impact Radio.For…
The Michigan State men's and women's basketball teams have opened up practice! Listen to what head coaches Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant have to say about…
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia seemingly has stuck his foot in his mouth. Listen to how he tried to clear up things. On today's Current Sports…
The Detroit Lions got their first win of the season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Can this lead to a turnaround?On today's Current Sports with…