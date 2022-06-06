© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The LIV Golf Series and the question athletes / people all need to ask themselves; Recap of NBA Finals game 2; Detroit Lions OTAs | Current Sports | June 6, 2022

Published June 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
James_Piot.png
MSU Athletics
/

Are you in support of the LIV Golf Series?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, which is set to tee off in London this week. Why have so many PGA Tour players (including MSU golfer James Piot) decided to join the new golf league, and what does it say about society today? Also, we discuss game 2 of the NBA Finals in which the Golden State Warriors have evened the score against the Boston Celtics. That, as well as more Detroit Lions media coverage from OTAs.

Episode 1976

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin GolfPGAPGA TourGolden State WarriorsBoston CelticsDiamond ClassicMichigan baseball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
