The LIV Golf Series and the question athletes / people all need to ask themselves; Recap of NBA Finals game 2; Detroit Lions OTAs | Current Sports | June 6, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, which is set to tee off in London this week. Why have so many PGA Tour players (including MSU golfer James Piot) decided to join the new golf league, and what does it say about society today? Also, we discuss game 2 of the NBA Finals in which the Golden State Warriors have evened the score against the Boston Celtics. That, as well as more Detroit Lions media coverage from OTAs.

Episode 1976