Kwende "Street Lord Rook" Ried and Ronnie Kirk talk 'Chedda Boys' movie premiere; Caleb Swanigan dies at age of 25 | Current Sports | June 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite Detroit filmmakers Kwende "Street Lord Rook" Ried and Ronnie Kirk to the hour to discuss Friday's premiere of the film 'Chedda Boys." The film follows a young man and the decisions that he makes, which end up tremendously impacting his trajectory in life. The film was written by Kirk and directed by Ried, also featuring Al as a member of the cast. Listen to how these two pioneers of Detroit filmmaking ended up joining forces. That conversation, as well as thoughts on the untimely death of former Purdue center Caleb Swanigan, who was just 25 years old.

Episode 1981