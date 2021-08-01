-
Maya Washington, the daughter of MSU football legend Gene Washington, will bring a special screening of her film Through the Banks of the Red Cedar to…
-
Gene Washington is one of MSU’s greatest football heroes. He was one of the African-American players recruited by coach Duffy Daugherty out of the deep…
-
In a new documentary film, Bridge Magazine traverses Michigan to examine our political differences and what it might take to bring us together. “Michigan…
-
The 6th annual Cinetopia film festival gets underway this week in Ann Arbor and Detroit. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with one of the Cinetopia organizers…
-
WKAR TV producer John J. Valadez is a Peabody award-winning filmmaker who has written, directed and produced many nationally broadcast documentary films.…
-
Lansing Community College will host a screening of a world-record holding feature film on this week. “Train Station” has earned a spot in the Guinness…
-
In 2015, Michigan ended a program that gave out millions of dollars in incentives to the film industry. That has meant a change of focus for the Michigan…
-
He just finished watching movies for 24 hours in one movie theater. We get a rundown of the “Butt-Numb-A-Thon” film festival from Current State’s Jamie…
-
After nearly 10 years with Type 2 diabetes, one Michigan man turned his health around with a plant-based diet. We talk with Marc Ramirez about his…
-
The Flint Institute of Arts is kicking off its 2016-2017 Friends of Modern Art Film series. We find out more about the series and get a preview of some of…