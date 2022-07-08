Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League update; Red Wings 2022 NHL Draft moves; James Caan, legendary actor and former MSU football walk-on, dies | Current Sports | July 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap this morning's NBA Summer League debut win for the Detroit Pistons, who defeated the Portland Trailblazers 81-78. Al gives thoughts on the play of rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, both selected by the Pistons is this year's NBA Draft. Also, we talk about the splash that the Detroit Red Wings made during last night's 2022 NHL Draft. That, as well as Current Sports 'remix' taking a look at the biggest discussions from this week's show. Included in today's show is also a discussion on legendary 'Godfather' actor James Caan, who passed away this week at the age of 82. Caan was also a walk-on for the MSU football team. Enjoy and have a great weekend!

Episode 1987