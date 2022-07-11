Another big snag for Mel Tucker and MSU football; MSU basketball commit Jeremy Fears goes off in FIBA U17 win; Jaden Ivey injury scare for Detroit Pistons fans | Current Sports | July 11, 2022
Mel Tucker and the MSU football program stay hot on the recruiting trail.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team got a commitment from 4-star defensive end Bai Jobe. How has Mel Tucker been able to keep up the momentum and where does the Spartans 2023 recruiting class rank today? Also, Jeremy Fears, a 2023 MSU basketball commit, lead the FIBA U17 World Cup team to gold. Could we see special moments like this when he gets to East Lansing? And Detroit Pistons 2022 NBA draft pick Jaden Ivey gives fans everywhere a mild heart attack due to an injury suffered in this weekend's NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas. That, and more!
Episode 1989