Tiger Woods at 'The Open'; MSU Football civil rights history trip; MSU basketball to play on aircraft carrier against Gonzaga | Current Sports | July 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you an update on the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Who leads the pack after the first round and how is the return of Tiger Woods coming along? Also, Woods has some harsh words for PGA Tour golfers who have decided to play on the LIV Golf Series. And, we tell you about a very cool educational trip for MSU football and MSU basketball returns to off-shore hoops! That, and more!

Episode 1991