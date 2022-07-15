© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tiger Woods makes possible final walk at St. Andrews; Brittney Griner latest; Reflection Friday | Current Sports | July 15, 2022

Published July 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
St.Andrews.png
The famed St. Andrews golf course.
Creative Commons

Is this the last time that we see Tiger Woods play at the famed St. Andrews course?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you the latest from The Open at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods is going to miss the cut for the weekend, marking an emotional walk up the 18th hole this morning in what could be his final time on the PGA Tour playing at the famous course. Also, there are new developments concerning the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. And we have 'Reflection Friday' on deck to close out the week. Have a great weekend!

Episode 1992

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamThe OpenTiger WoodsMel TuckerBrittney GrinerDetroit Pistons
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
