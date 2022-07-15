Tiger Woods makes possible final walk at St. Andrews; Brittney Griner latest; Reflection Friday | Current Sports | July 15, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you the latest from The Open at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods is going to miss the cut for the weekend, marking an emotional walk up the 18th hole this morning in what could be his final time on the PGA Tour playing at the famous course. Also, there are new developments concerning the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. And we have 'Reflection Friday' on deck to close out the week. Have a great weekend!

Episode 1992