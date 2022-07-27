Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh from Big Ten Media Days; Tom Izzo wins 'Area 313 Celebrity Scramble'; Brittney Griner testifies | Current Sports | July 27, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Both coaches touched upon their respective success from last season, now looking forward to building upon the momentum in 2022. And MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo proved victorious in the 'Area 313 Celebrity Scramble' yesterday at the Detroit Golf Club! Also, we bring to you the latest on the Russian detainment of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who testified today.

Episode 1997