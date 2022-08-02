© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson in hot water; Lions put on pads at practice, head coach Dan Campbell speaks; Tiger Woods turns down major LIV Golf money | Current Sports | Aug. 2, 2022

Published August 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Yost Ice Arena, home of the Michigan hockey team.

Results from a new investigation reveal that Michigan coach Mel Pearson 'lied repeatedly'.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into new revelations concerning the Michigan hockey program. According to the WilmerHale investigation, Wolverines head coach Mel Pearson lied to investigators in regards to allegations into his program. We discuss. Also, the official number offering to Tiger Woods from LIV Golf was released by Greg Norman. Hear the astronomical number that Tiger walked away from. And, the Detroit Lions officially put on the pads at training camp!

Tiger Woods Golf Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Michigan Hockey Michigan Wolverines NHL Draft
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
