Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson in hot water; Lions put on pads at practice, head coach Dan Campbell speaks; Tiger Woods turns down major LIV Golf money | Current Sports | Aug. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into new revelations concerning the Michigan hockey program. According to the WilmerHale investigation, Wolverines head coach Mel Pearson lied to investigators in regards to allegations into his program. We discuss. Also, the official number offering to Tiger Woods from LIV Golf was released by Greg Norman. Hear the astronomical number that Tiger walked away from. And, the Detroit Lions officially put on the pads at training camp!

Episode 1999