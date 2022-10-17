© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

A chat with MSU icon Jim Bibbs; Bibbs on being named 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, being MSU's first Black coach, the struggles of today's athlete | Current Sports | Oct. 14, 2022

Published October 17, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Al Martin talks with Jim Bibbs, who is the 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal and the first Black coach in school history.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an exclusive sit-down with Jim Bibbs, the first Black coach in the history of Michigan State University. Bibbs was named the 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, reflecting on the honor while recounting his incredible journey throughout his 93 years of life. He also touches on the evolution of the athlete over the years, citing technological advancements and genetics as key factors. Bibbs also discusses the racial hurdles of his hiring back in the late 60's.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
