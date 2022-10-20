The most exciting Detroit Pistons team in years; Emoni Bates speaks for first time since gun charges; Jeff Hosler on major MSU women's soccer match at Ohio State tonight | Current Sports | Oct. 20, 2022
The Detroit Pistons are looking poised to impress and turn heads within the NBA world.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into takeaways from last night's 113-109 season-opening Detroit Pistons win over the Orlando Magic. Al tells you why he hasn't been this excited about a Pistons team in quite some time. Also, we have headliners to bring to you all, which includes an apology from former MSU men's basketball recruit, now with the Easter Michigan basketball program, Emoni Bates...who had felony gun charges dropped last week. Those stories, as well as thoughts from MSU women's soccer head coach Jeff Hosler on tonight's big road game at Ohio State.
Episode 2042