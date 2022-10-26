© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The difference in pregame chatter between MSU and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game and why it matters; Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, Payton Thorne sound from MSU camp; Jim Harbaugh on importance of MSU / Michigan rivalry | Current Sports | Oct. 26, 2022

Published October 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
There's an obvious difference in the pregame chatter between these two rivals.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU @ Michigan rivalry college football game. There is a clear difference in the dialogue coming out of both programs ahead of the game and there is a big reason why. Also, hear from MSU players Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, and Payton Thorne. And listen to what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference about the big game.

Episode 2046

Current Sports with Al Martin College AthleticsMSU Football TeamMSU vs Michigan Rivalry WeekMichigan FootballJim Harbaugh
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
