The difference in pregame chatter between MSU and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game and why it matters; Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, Payton Thorne sound from MSU camp; Jim Harbaugh on importance of MSU / Michigan rivalry | Current Sports | Oct. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU @ Michigan rivalry college football game. There is a clear difference in the dialogue coming out of both programs ahead of the game and there is a big reason why. Also, hear from MSU players Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, and Payton Thorne. And listen to what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference about the big game.

Episode 2046