portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Current Sports Remix: A look back at 'The Miracle at the Big House'; A salute to beloved Current Sports caller, former MSU football player, and 1978 Big Ten Champion, James 'Jody' Arthur McCulloh, Jr. | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2022

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
Jalen_Watts_Jackson.png
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/
MSU's Jalen Watts-Jackson will forever be a Spartan legend after returning a muffed-punt for a touchdown with seconds left against Michigan in 2015.

We take a look back at one of the most memorable games in Michigan State / Michigan football history!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU / Michigan rivalry football game! We hit you with a Current Sports remix, taking a look back at the famous 'Miracle at the Big House' game, in which the Spartans topped the Wolverines off a muffed-punt with 10 seconds left to play. That, as well as a salute to beloved caller and friend of the show, Jody McCulloh, who was a member of the 1978 MSU Big Ten championship football team. McCulloh unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65 last month.

Episode 2047

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Jim HarbaughMSU Football TeamMSU vs Michigan Rivalry WeekMichigan FootballBig House
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
