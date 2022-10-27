Current Sports Remix: A look back at 'The Miracle at the Big House'; A salute to beloved Current Sports caller, former MSU football player, and 1978 Big Ten Champion, James 'Jody' Arthur McCulloh, Jr. | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2022
We take a look back at one of the most memorable games in Michigan State / Michigan football history!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU / Michigan rivalry football game! We hit you with a Current Sports remix, taking a look back at the famous 'Miracle at the Big House' game, in which the Spartans topped the Wolverines off a muffed-punt with 10 seconds left to play. That, as well as a salute to beloved caller and friend of the show, Jody McCulloh, who was a member of the 1978 MSU Big Ten championship football team. McCulloh unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65 last month.
Episode 2047