How can we fix MSU / Michigan football rivalry?; New video surfaces of postgame scuffle; Social media comments from both fanbases | Current Sports | Nov. 1, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to recap the postgame scuffle between Michigan State and Michigan football after Saturday's game. Al explains why the rivalry has become no fun and new revelations from new video released on Monday. But, there may be some hope in order to get the rivalry back in some kind of healthy state. We explain. And hear why Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh believes that criminal charges are imminent for MSU.

Episode 2050