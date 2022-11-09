MSU football at Illinois preview; How legit are the Michigan Wolverines as national title contenders?; MSU women's soccer competes for the Big Ten Tournament championship against Penn State | Current Sports | Nov. 4, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into a preview of this weekend's MSU football game at Illinois. The Spartans will try to shake off the happenings at Michigan and get back on a winning track. Can they upset the Fighting Illini? Also, we dissect just how serious the Michigan Wolverines are at possibly winning a national championship this season. All roads are pointing to the regular season finale against Ohio State as the ultimate test. And the MSU women's soccer program will be competing in the Big Ten Tournament championship game this afternoon!

Episode 2052