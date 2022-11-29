© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State loses final game against Penn State; The Michigan Wolverines are champions of Big Ten East after convincing win over Ohio State; Jim Harbaugh and players postgame | Current Sports | Nov. 28, 2022

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
Jim Harbaugh Presser
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Creative Commons

The Michigan Wolverines are sitting atop the Big Ten Conference for another year.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the shocking Michigan football win over Ohio State from Saturday. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, claiming the Big Ten East championship. Michigan now moves on to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue. Hear what head coach Jim Harbaugh and players had to say after the win. Can the Wolverines win it all this season? And we discuss a disappointing end to the MSU football year as the Spartans fell to Penn State on the road.

Episode 2061

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan FootballOhio State FootballMSU Football TeamMSU vs Penn State FootballBig Ten
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin