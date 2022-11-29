Michigan State loses final game against Penn State; The Michigan Wolverines are champions of Big Ten East after convincing win over Ohio State; Jim Harbaugh and players postgame | Current Sports | Nov. 28, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the shocking Michigan football win over Ohio State from Saturday. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, claiming the Big Ten East championship. Michigan now moves on to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue. Hear what head coach Jim Harbaugh and players had to say after the win. Can the Wolverines win it all this season? And we discuss a disappointing end to the MSU football year as the Spartans fell to Penn State on the road.

Episode 2061