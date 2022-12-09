Brittney Griner returns to the USA. What went into her return home?; Baker Mayfield leads new team in Rams to improbable comeback; MSU men's basketball preps for Brown | Current Sports | Dec. 9, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the news concerning WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has returned to the United States after serving months in Russian custody. What led to her return home and what message does it send to fellow Americans. Also, former Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield, now newly with the Los Angeles Rams, led his new team to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last night. We recap the wild come-from-behind victory. And we talk MSU men's basketball as they prepare to welcome Brown to the Breslin Center on Saturday. That, as well as a prediction for tomorrow night's Heisman trophy winner!

Episode 2068