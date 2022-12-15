Mike Leach passes away, discussing his legacy within college football; New NBA trophies honor greats of the past; Jim Harbaugh talks CFB playoff Fiesta Bowl | Current Sports | Dec. 13, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the heartbreaking news concerning Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who has passed away at the age of 61. Leach left a mark on the game of college football that's undeniable and we recap some of his career highlights, which include a major matchup against the Michigan State football team. Also, the NBA is honoring some its greatest players, introducing a few new trophies in the light of those legends. And hear what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh had to say during his first Fiesta Bowl press conference as the Wolverines get prepped to play TCU in the college football playoff.

Episode 2070